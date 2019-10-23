|
Ellen Marie Meister
Paramus - Meister, Ellen Marie (nee Baker) 51 of Paramus, NJ born 01/27/1968 New York, NY passed 10/19/2019 Paramus, NJ. She is proceded in death by her father George C. Baker & her mother Muriel M. Baker & her sister Debra B. Myers. She is survived by her sons Owen & Zack, her twin sister Jennifer Baker-FitzSimons , husband Michael & their daughters Kayla & Lara & sister Robin M. Boyce, husband Rob & their children Tara & husband Chris, Robbie, Jenny & grandson Gabriel. A public memorial service will be held on Saturday 10/26/2019 at the Rutherford Elk's Lodge in Rutherford @ 12:00-3:00 In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to the in memory of Ellie.