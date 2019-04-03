Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 366-8999
Ellen Cosmai
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Maywood, NJ
Ellen Maureen Cosmai


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Maureen Cosmai Obituary
Ellen Maureen Cosmai

Teaneck - Ellen Maureen Cosmai, 72, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Maywood, NJ passed away March 29, 2019 surrounded by her husband and children.

She was born in Teaneck, NJ on November 1, 1946. Ellen graduated from St. Cecilia High School and received an Associates Degree of Nursing from Felician College.

She was married to Michael Joseph Cosmai on February 14, 1982. He was a devoted husband who cherished their 37 years together.

Ellen had a career in nursing for 46 years which included Unlimited Care and most recently Florida Hospital. Ellen had a passion of caring for others and loved shopping. She had a natural compassionate ability to connect and bond with anyone she touched in life.

She was survived by her children Colleen Healy, Krissi Burns (Stevie), Joseph Healy (Andrea), Jen Edmonds (Craig), Michael Cosmai (Ashley). Along with 13 grandchildren who she loved and adored. She is also survived by her 2 brothers Frank Walsh (Pat) and Jerry Walsh (Marilyn).

Funeral arrangements will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Maywood, NJ on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to or in Ellen's memory.
