Ellen P. Luthin
1927 - 2020
Ellen P. Luthin

Framingham, MA - Ellen P. (Porkka) Luthin, 93, of Framingham, passed peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born January 21, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, Ellen was the daughter of the late Arvo and Hilma Porkka. Her brothers Paul Edward and Peter predeceased her.

Ellen was a resident of River Vale, NJ for 60 years. She attended Montclair State College where she attained a Bachelor of Science degree. Ellen was a teacher in public schools before raising her family. She was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Westwood, NJ. Ellen will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 35 years, Henry C. Luthin, III.

Ellen is survived by her loving children, Henry (Marianne) Luthin of Brighton; Laurie (Marty) Hodulick of Middletown, NY; Alison (Thomas) Schneller of Scarborough, ME; Susan Luthin of Calais, ME; Christopher Luthin of Orono, ME; Elizabeth Luthin (Peter Fantry) of Framingham; and Marion (Thomas) Reilly of Fiskdale; her cherished grandchildren, Maeve Luthin, Meaghan Luthin, Moira Luthin, Marty Shane Hodulick, Lara Hodulick, Erika Schneller, Laurel Foster, Jessamy Luthin, Ethan Luthin, Erin Luthin, Amber Reilly and Torin Reilly; and her cherished sister, Ann Sefton. Ellen is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, and also by cousins in Finland, and relatives in Ireland. The family is very grateful for the extraordinary care she received in the Memory Care Unit at Bethany Health Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702, bethanyhealthcare.org, or to Zion Lutheran Church, 155 Second Avenue, Westwood, NJ 07675, zionwestwoodnj.org .

For additional information and to sign the online register book, please visit: AdvantageFuneralMA.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
