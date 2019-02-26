|
Ellen R Spurling
- - Ellen R Spurling, age 77, daughter of the late Julian R. and Matilda Spurling, sister of Joan (David) Marcus, beloved aunt of her nieces and nephew passed away on Monday February 25, 2019. Ellen was a graduate of Douglass College. She was employed by the New York Times in their Personnel Offices, for more than 30 years. After her retirement she dedicated her time to dedication and warmth to friends, organizations, her 3 cats, and her garden. Services will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus NJ.