Dumont - Ellen Rosati (née O'Brien), 84, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Nicholas Rosati. Devoted mother of Richard and James Rosati. Dear sister of William O'Brien and Patricia O'Brien.

Ellen was born in Boston, MA to Mary (née Matz) and James O'Brien. She was a retail agent with Macy's of Paramus for many years, and a parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont.

She was a gregarious person with a delightful sense of humor. Her desire to be nurturing helped make her an avid gardener throughout most of her life and she enjoyed spending many afternoons tending to her beautiful flower gardens.

All services are private. Arrangements Frech-McKnight, Dumont; www.frechmc knight.com.
