Ellen Rossman
Paramus - Ellen, 60, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Cherished daughter of Miriam Elizabeth Rossman of Gainesville, VA and the late Herbert John Rossman. Dear sister of Robert Rossman and family of South Riding, VA, Richard Rossman and family of Leesburg, VA and Janet Baron and family of Columbia, MD.
Family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 Farview Avenue Paramus. Private cremation.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to The ARC of Bergen and Passaic Counties, 223 Moore Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601
