Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Ellen Sari Poliner


1952 - 2019
Ellen Sari Poliner Obituary
Ellen Sari Poliner

- - Ellen Sari Poliner, 66, (Sara bat Zev) passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of the late William Poliner and Naomi Roth Poliner and dear sister of Richard Poliner. Her hobbies included music, reading, and cooking.

Guests will assemble at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St, (corner of Passaic St.) Hackensack NJ (201) 489-3800 by 10:00, and proceed to Cedar Park / Beth El Cemetery for an 11:00 graveside service.

After service, friends and family are invited to a repast at the Chit Chat Diner, 515 Essex St, Hackensack.
