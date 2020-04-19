|
Ellen Sklar
Paramus - Ellen Sklar (nee Perlman), of Paramus, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was 76 years old. She was a kind and generous soul who felt passionately about social justice and the good of the disenfranchised over the powerful. Most importantly, she loved her family very much. She dedicated her life to teaching, for more than four decades, from the public schools in Oakland, Westwood and Paterson to the Bergen VoTech High Schools. She was the loving wife of Allen (dec. 2013) for over 50 years and the most superb and protective of mothers and grandmothers. And everyone who knew her was blessed by her presence in their lives.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Edward and Jennifer, Adam and Allyson, and Ethan and Monique, as well as five grandsons who were the true joys of her life: Mason, Max, Quinn, Ian and Zeke.
Her family will have a memorial service for her when circumstances allow. To honor her memory, donations can be made to either: 1) Valley Hospice Care at Valley Home Care (15 Essex Road, Suite #301, Paramus, NJ 07652, (201)291-6000) and/or 2) fairfight.com to protect voting rights.