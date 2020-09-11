1/
Ellie Marcopul
Ellie Marcopul

Palisades Park - Elllie Marcopul (nee Zacharia) of Palisades Park, died on Friday, September 11, 2020. Ellie was predeceased by her husband, Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Valyce Andrews and her grandchildren, Peter and Denise Andrews. Before retiring, she was a Children's Librarian in the New York City Library System. She was also employed by the Palisades Park and Ridgefield libraries after moving to New Jersey. She was a member of St. Anthony Orthodox Church, Bergenfield. Friends and family may visit on Monday, September 14th from 4 PM to 8 PM at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly. Funeral service will be on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Anthony Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony Orthodox Church or St. Jude Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
