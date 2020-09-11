Ellie Marcopul



Palisades Park - Elllie Marcopul (nee Zacharia) of Palisades Park, died on Friday, September 11, 2020. Ellie was predeceased by her husband, Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Valyce Andrews and her grandchildren, Peter and Denise Andrews. Before retiring, she was a Children's Librarian in the New York City Library System. She was also employed by the Palisades Park and Ridgefield libraries after moving to New Jersey. She was a member of St. Anthony Orthodox Church, Bergenfield. Friends and family may visit on Monday, September 14th from 4 PM to 8 PM at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly. Funeral service will be on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Anthony Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony Orthodox Church or St. Jude Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.









