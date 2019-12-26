Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth El Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Formerly pf Paramus - Martin, Ellin C. 91 years old, died on December 24, 2019 in Pompton Plains, NJ. Formerly pf Paramus, NJ.

She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jack and her devoted son Lance Martin. She is survived by her son Eli Martin and his wife, Susannah Leete, her daughter Heidi Winston and her husband Michael, her loving grandchildren Zeal Martin and his wife, Miria , Shai Martin, and Peri Winston and great grandchild Maor Martin. Graveside service 11AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. For additional information please contact Gutterman and Musicant at 201 489 3800.
