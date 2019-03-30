Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Clifton - Elly J. (Murtha) Prettyman, 93, of Clifton, passed away on March 29, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic, Elly lived there for many years before moving to Clifton 50 years ago. Elly worked on Wall Street after graduating high school, and then later worked as a secretary for Thermwell Products Co., Mahwah. An active parishioner of St. Clare RC Church, Clifton, Elly volunteered at all of the events. A very selfless and caring woman, Elly also volunteered her time with various animal rescue organizations and rescued many animals.

Beloved wife of the late William H. Prettyman who passed away in 2013. Devoted mother of William Prettyman, Jr. of Clifton and Gail Prettyman of Enfield, CT. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Dane Hoffman. Dear sister of Louise Macaluso of Cedar Grove.

Funeral Saturday 11:00 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visiting Saturday 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Elly's memory to the Robert E. Williams Animal Rescue, PO Box 10937, Fairfield, NJ 07004 would be greatly appreciated. www,ShookFH.com
