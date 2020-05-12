Elpice Soussou
Tenafly - Soussou, Elpice, G. "Lily" nee: Varaclas, age 96, of Tenafly, formerly of Paramus, passed peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born in Jerusalem and moved to the United States in 1986. She worked for the U.S. Department of State for 33 years. During her time in the United States, she was an active steward of the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ.
Beloved wife of the late George Soussou. Devoted mother of Stavro Soussou and his wife Audrey, and Sonia Antypas and her husband Francois. Cherished grandmother of George, Alexander, Thomas, Michael, Elpitha, Philip and Stephen. She is also survived by a brother, nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly.
Private family services in keeping with the Greek Orthodox traditions will be held. The family will arrange a life celebration when current gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Theologian, located at 353 E. Clinton Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670. For more information, please call (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.