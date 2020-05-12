Elpice Soussou
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elpice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elpice Soussou

Tenafly - Soussou, Elpice, G. "Lily" nee: Varaclas, age 96, of Tenafly, formerly of Paramus, passed peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born in Jerusalem and moved to the United States in 1986. She worked for the U.S. Department of State for 33 years. During her time in the United States, she was an active steward of the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ.

Beloved wife of the late George Soussou. Devoted mother of Stavro Soussou and his wife Audrey, and Sonia Antypas and her husband Francois. Cherished grandmother of George, Alexander, Thomas, Michael, Elpitha, Philip and Stephen. She is also survived by a brother, nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly.

Private family services in keeping with the Greek Orthodox traditions will be held. The family will arrange a life celebration when current gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Theologian, located at 353 E. Clinton Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670. For more information, please call (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved