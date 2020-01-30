Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa DeCarlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Christine DeCarlo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsa Christine DeCarlo Obituary
Elsa Christine DeCarlo

Hillsdale - Elsa Christine DeCarlo of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28th. Beloved wife of Peter. Devoted mother of Gerald and Marc. Dear mother in law to Laurie De Carlo. Loving grandmother of Olivia Christine and step grandchildren Nancy, Danielle and Jason. Elsa will be missed by her dear cousins Adele and Rudi. Born in Weehawken, New Jersey, Elsa resided in Hillsdale for the past 46 years. Elsa truly lived a rich and fulfilling life, having traveled the world with family, chatting with friends and spending time with her granddaughter. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Sunday, February 2nd, from 12:00 to 4:00pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A service celebrating Elsa's life will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 10:00am at Becker Funeral Home. The entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories in Washington Township. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : .

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -