Hillsdale - Elsa Christine DeCarlo of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28th. Beloved wife of Peter. Devoted mother of Gerald and Marc. Dear mother in law to Laurie De Carlo. Loving grandmother of Olivia Christine and step grandchildren Nancy, Danielle and Jason. Elsa will be missed by her dear cousins Adele and Rudi. Born in Weehawken, New Jersey, Elsa resided in Hillsdale for the past 46 years. Elsa truly lived a rich and fulfilling life, having traveled the world with family, chatting with friends and spending time with her granddaughter. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Sunday, February 2nd, from 12:00 to 4:00pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A service celebrating Elsa's life will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 10:00am at Becker Funeral Home. The entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories in Washington Township. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : .
