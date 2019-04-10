|
|
Elsa Gundling Piltz
Fort Lee - 106 of Fort Lee, formerly of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Stuttgart, Germany on March 3, 1913. Elsa was predeceased by her husband Henry Gundling (1957). She is survived by her son Harry Gundling and her grandchildren, Kimberly Stark, Gregory Gundling, T.J. Messineo (Lisa) and Sabrina Rahman. Elsa was a clerical worker for Royal Globe Insurance Company in New York City for 25 years. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave. Cliffside Park on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A service will be held at 11:15 AM. Burial to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Totowa, NJ.