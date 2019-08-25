Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
216 Fourth St
Englewood, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
216 Fourth St.
Englewood, NJ
Englewood - Elsa I. Stephens of Englewood on August 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Alisa Shields (Jonathan), and Marc Stephens (Kareen). Daughter of Joyce Parker, stepdaughter of Vinton James. Sister of David Parker, Michael James, Harold Anthony James, and Lorna Parker. Grandmother of Sianna, Harrison, Skylar, and Soleil. Predeceased by her son Seth Stephens, and sister Jean Haskin. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Monday August 26, 11 am at Ebenezer Baptist Church 216 Fourth St., Englewood. Visitation 10-11 am Monday at the church. Interment Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
