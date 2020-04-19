Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa McCrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa V. McCrum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsa V. McCrum Obituary
Elsa V. McCrum

Wyckoff - McCrum, Elsa V. (nee Hed) age 96 went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, April 18,2020. Born in Paterson, Elsa resided in Hawthorne before moving to Wyckoff 13 years ago. She served in the US Army from 1943-1945. Elsa was a homemaker and member of the Hawthorne Gospel Church where she taught Sunday School, and was a member of the choir, the Seniors Group and the Nursing Home Ministry. Elsa was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Mc Crum, infant son and sisters Lillian and Eleanor. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Anderiese, sons John (Jack) and James, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special friend to Jean Richmond and Doris Pruiksma-Volkart. A private service will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa. Browning- Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joy El Ministries, 3741 Joy-El Drive, Greencastle, PA 17225-9001. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -