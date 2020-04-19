|
|
Elsa V. McCrum
Wyckoff - McCrum, Elsa V. (nee Hed) age 96 went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, April 18,2020. Born in Paterson, Elsa resided in Hawthorne before moving to Wyckoff 13 years ago. She served in the US Army from 1943-1945. Elsa was a homemaker and member of the Hawthorne Gospel Church where she taught Sunday School, and was a member of the choir, the Seniors Group and the Nursing Home Ministry. Elsa was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Mc Crum, infant son and sisters Lillian and Eleanor. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Anderiese, sons John (Jack) and James, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special friend to Jean Richmond and Doris Pruiksma-Volkart. A private service will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa. Browning- Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joy El Ministries, 3741 Joy-El Drive, Greencastle, PA 17225-9001. (www.browningforshay.com)