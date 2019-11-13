|
Elsbeth A. Tatar
Montville - Elsbeth A. (Schmidig) Tatar 88 of Montville died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Clifton, she resided there before moving to Montville in 1967. A 1949 graduate of Clifton High School, Elsbeth was employed as a cafeteria cashier for the Montville School System for 37 years prior to her retirement in 2005. She is a member of the Parsippany Congregation of the New Apostolic Church and a member of the Montville Seniors. Elsbeth is predeceased by her husband, Stephen in 2007, by a brother Walter Schmidig and by a sister, Doris Runion. She is survived by a son, Stephen Tatar of Philadelphia, PA, by a daughter, Kathi Elsing and husband, Gerald of Montville, by a daughter in law, Pat Tatar of Villas, NJ, by five grandchildren, Stephanie and Gerald Elsing Jr., Vicky and Walter Tatar and Jennifer Murdock, by two great grandchildren, Brodie Shrader and Gwendolyn Murdock and by a brother, Ernest Schmidig of Clifton. Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday at the New Apostolic Church, 819 Edwards Road, Parsippany, NJ. Visiting hours are Saturday morning from 9-11AM at the church. Memorial donations to the New Apostolic Church Youth Fund are preferred to flowers. Arrangements are by Allwood Funeral Home, Clifton. allwoodfuneralhome.com