Paramus - Elsie Grigorenko (nee: Bernecki), 91, of Paramus, formerly of the Bronx, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Monday September 16 2019. She is met in the afterlife by her dear husband, Walter Grigorenko. Elsie is survived by her beloved daughters Linda O'Dea and husband Patrick and Nancy Montemarano and husband James. Elsie was the devoted Nana to her 2 grandchildren, Nicole and Kristin Montemarano. She was a devoted parishioner of Annunciation RC Church, Paramus. Elsie's career started at Bank of Manhattan, she then followed her life's passion to work with children in the Paramus School System for 25 years. She stayed active with many years devoted to volunteer work such as being an Assistant Troop Leader for Girl Scouts, and serving on The Valley Hospital Auxiliary. Elsie spent her leisure time walking, gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, and traveling. She will be dearly missed by her close group of friends with whom she shared lunch with on Fridays. Above all Elsie's heart was in being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave. Ridgewood. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, at 10:00 am at Annunciation RC Church, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to at https://www.heart.org/en/. FeeneyFuneralHome.com