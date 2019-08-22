|
Elsie Jane Whitfield
West Milford - Elsie Jane Whitfield, 90 years, formerly of Marlborough, CT and Islip, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
She was born on March 29, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Grace (Wright) and the late Charles Brinkman.
Elsie married Donald Whitfield in 1951 and resided in Brooklyn, NY before moving in 1956 to Islip, Long Island, where they lived for 46 years. They moved in 2002 to Marlborough, CT where they remained until Donald's passing in 2014. Most recently Elsie resided in West Milford, NJ.
She worked for 24 years for the Islip School System as a cashier in their school cafeterias.
Elsie was an active parishioner and involved in the women's group and Vacation Bible School at several American Baptist Churches in Brooklyn, NY, Commack, NY, Islip, NY, and Marlborough, CT.
She will best be remembered for her devotion to her family and loving and caring spirit, as well as for her storytelling. She was our favorite Christmas elf and Easter Bunny helper.
Elsie was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald in 2014, her dear parents, and her siblings Charles Brinkman and Julia Jensen.
She is survived by her loving daughters Jan Whitfield-Doolittle and her husband Craig of Green Pond, NJ, and Jill Whitfield Terrillion, formerly of Colchester, CT, most recently of Elkridge, MD; her cherished grandchildren and their respective spouses Joshua Doolittle (Hanna Gerlovin), Chantelle Terrillion(Joel Fink), Nicole Rockwell (Tanner Rockwell), and Kaitlyn Doolittle(fiancé Glenn Catlin); her great grandchildren Ashton, Aubrielle, Samson, Nova, and Dina Iris; her siblings George Brinkman and his wife Janeen of Setauket, NY, Grace Keely and her husband Donald of Warwick, NY, and Bruce Brinkman and his wife Lorraine of Chelsea, Vermont; as well as her many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).
Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10am to 11am followed by a prayer service at 11am at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, , or Milford Manor Nursing and Rehab Center of West Milford, NJ.
Private burial services by the family will take place at a later date.
