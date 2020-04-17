|
|
Elsie Leesman
North Haledon - Elsie Leesman (nee Stokes), age 95, of North Haledon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Racine, WI, Elsie grew up in Franklin Lakes before moving to Fair Lawn and then Hawthorne where she lived most of her life. In 2016 she became a resident of the Holland Christian Home in North Haledon. Elsie had retired as an office manager and part owner of her family business, Stokes Dairy Farms in Franklin Lakes. She went on to work as a secretary for the Hawthorne Gospel Church for 25 years, retiring at age 88. A former member of the Rea Avenue Reformed Church in Hawthorne, Elsie later attended Hawthorne Gospel Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, traveling the world with her late husband Frank, and sports. She faithfully watched her New York Yankees and she and Frank were proud New Jersey Devils' season ticket holders for decades starting with the Devils' inaugural season. For more than 65 years, Elsie was the beloved wife of the late Franklin Leesman (2014). Loving mother of Nancy Eardley of Grand Rapids, MI, Betsy Ertmann of Hawthorne, and Paul Leesman and his wife Jeannie West of Oakland. Grandmother of Kristin Eardley, Kerry Eardley, Ryan Ertmann, Jenny Ertmann, Rachel Leesman, Zachary Leesman, and Danielle Mauceri. Sister of Arthur Stokes and his wife Shirley, the late John Stokes and his wife Gertrude, and the late Nicholas Stokes and his wife Carolyn. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in the memory of Elsie Leesman to the Boys and Girls Club of Hawthorne, 150 Maitland Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or to the Hawthorne Gospel Church, 2000 State Route 208, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)