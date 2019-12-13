Services
Princeton - Elsie Lindberg, 104, passed away December 12, 2019 at home in Princeton, NJ.

Born in Manhattan, she moved with her husband, Albert, and their three young children to Dumont, NJ, in 1950, were she lived for the next 61 years. One of her favorite activities was the Bergenfield Library Book Club which she attended for over 30 years.

Preceded by her husband, she is survived by her children, Lottie Frein and her husband Peter, Roger Lindberg, and Wayne Lindberg and his partner Hilda Weiss, along with three grandchildren, Michael Bishop, Jessica Lindberg Coxe, and Dane Lindberg; and three great grandchildren, Sean Bishop, Mason, and Katherine Coxe.

Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to Old North Reformed Church, 120 Washington Ave., Dumont, NJ 07628.

Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.
