|
|
Elsie (nee: Fielding) Murley
Wyckoff - Murley, Elsie (nee: Fielding), age 95, of Wyckoff, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born and raised in New Bedford, MA, Elsie had lived in Fairhaven, MA before moving to Hawthorne and has lived in Wyckoff for over 30 years. She worked as a solderer for ServoTek and was a longtime member of Hawthorne Gospel Church in Hawthorne. Elsie was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Murley (1990). Loving mother of Barry Murley and his wife Irene of Hawthorne and the late Dennis Murley (2001) and his wife Susan. Dear grandmother of Karen Schifferdecker, Lauren Corvo, Brian, Daniel and Kevin. Dearest great-grandmother of Ciella. Dearest sister of Beverly Tonge of Waldwick. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Gospel Church Missionary Fund 2000 NJ-208 North, Hawthorne, NJ 07506.
(www.browningforshay.com)