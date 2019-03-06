|
Elsie S. Nuzzi
Ridgefield Park - Elsie S. Nuzzi nee Dellinger 93 formerly of Bogota passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. Prior to her retirement she worked for United Jersey Bank. Before Elsie went to live with her children she belonged to the Bogota Seniors and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota. Beloved wife for 59 years to the late Paul Nuzzi, Sr. Loving mother of Paul Nuzzi, Jr.(Arlene), Donna Suszynski(Stanley) and Susan Stracquadanio(Gary). Loving grandmother of Donnamarie Suszynski, Angela Castonguay(Jarrod), Stanley Suszynski, Jr.(Margie),Paul Nuzzi,III(Lauren), Gloria and Valerie Stracquadanio. Loving great grandmother of Sara, Anthony, Shayna, Stanley, III, Aoife, Kahlen, Zoe, Lucas and Athena. She is also survived by her brother in law Vincent Nuzzi, sister in law Margaret Nuzzi, cousins Louise Contini, Connie Bovino and many nieces, nephews and friends. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Saturday morning at 8:30 for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church at 9. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum, Ft. Lee. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to in Elsie's memory would be appreciated.