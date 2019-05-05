Services
Godfrey Funeral Home
809 Central Avenue
Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 399-0077
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shadyrest Bible Church
187 Crosswicks-Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, NJ
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Brigadier General William C Doyle Cemetery
350 Province Line Road
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Torres


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie Torres Obituary
Elsie Torres

Ocean City - Elsie Torres (89 years young) passed away in Ocean City on April 30, 2019. She was born in Puerto Rico. She lived in Kinnelon, NJ most of her life; then moved to Ocean City three years ago. Elsie was a long-term member of the Kinnelon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed family, being a homemaker, gardening, birds, and sewing.

Survivors include her children Frances, Doug, Jennifer, Dan as well as her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Elsie was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 58 years, Angel Torres.

The viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Shadyrest Bible Church, 187 Crosswicks-Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield NJ 08515. A service will be held at Brigadier General William C Doyle Cemetery located at 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562 from 12:30 to 1:00.

A repast will follow at Shadyrest Bible Church.

For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now