Elsie Torres
Ocean City - Elsie Torres (89 years young) passed away in Ocean City on April 30, 2019. She was born in Puerto Rico. She lived in Kinnelon, NJ most of her life; then moved to Ocean City three years ago. Elsie was a long-term member of the Kinnelon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed family, being a homemaker, gardening, birds, and sewing.
Survivors include her children Frances, Doug, Jennifer, Dan as well as her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Elsie was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 58 years, Angel Torres.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Shadyrest Bible Church, 187 Crosswicks-Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield NJ 08515. A service will be held at Brigadier General William C Doyle Cemetery located at 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562 from 12:30 to 1:00.
A repast will follow at Shadyrest Bible Church.
