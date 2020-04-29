|
|
Elvera Docherty
Elvera Docherty, 94, on April 26 at Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff following a short illness. Born in Paterson to Salvatore and Maria (Dargenio) Malizia, Vera was the eighth of eleven children of a close and loving family. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 42 years, Francis P. Docherty (1991). Originally from Paterson, Frank and Vera brought their young family to Glen Rock where Vera enjoyed 55 years in her home.
Vera is survived by her sister Gloria Darnese of Wayne, her children, Frank Docherty (Bernice), Maria Docherty (Anthony Pasquinucci), Victor Docherty (Anne), her loving grandchildren, Alyssandra Docherty (Brian Gilbert), Anthony Pasquinucci, Victor Docherty (Stacie), Matthew Pasquinucci and two great grandchildren Raelynn and Victor Docherty. She also adored and is survived by 40 nieces and nephews and their spouses and over 100 great and great-great nieces and nephews, many knowing her as the aunt who sent $2 bills for birthdays and other special occasions.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. www.browningforshay.com.