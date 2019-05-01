|
Elvira "Vee" Holzherr
Lyndhurst - Elvira "Vee" (nee Caputo), 93, of Lyndhurst, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Mrs. Holzherr was a life long resident of Lyndhurst. Elvira was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She volunteered for many organizations including the Meadowlands Hospital and Sacred Heart Church as well as a member of several groups, Lyndhurst Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, the Red Hats Society, and AARP. Elvira was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arnold J. Holzherr, Jr. in 1995. She is survived by her loving children, AJ Holzherr, Doug Holzherr and his wife, Karen and Kathy Adams and her husband, Bob Czvornyek, by her grandchildren, Lesley, Matthew, Brittany, Jared, Kent and Kristen, and by her dear great grandchildren, Samantha, Christian and Emma.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Friday May 3rd at 9 AM and then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where a funeral mass will be offered at 10AM. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vee's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com