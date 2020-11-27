1/
Elvira J.
Lynch - ELVIRA J. Lynch (nee Schaefflein) of Bergenfield passed away on Tuesday, November 17th. She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist R.C, Church for more than thirty years and was the Religious Education Secretary. Devoted wife of the late Robert for 50 years. Loving mother of Christopher and Scott and grandmother of Andrew and Allison. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S Washington Ave., Bergenfield, NJ on Friday, December 4th from 3-7 PM. All will meet at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 29 N. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield on Saturday at 9:45 AM for the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Leave a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
