West Milford - Elvira M. McKay, age 85, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at Milford Manor in West Milford, New Jersey. The second of three children, Elvira was the only daughter of John P. and Elsie Meyer, born and raised in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia. She later moved to Cinnaminson, New Jersey where she lived more than thirty years raising her family with her late husband, Joel McKay. Elvira was active in her church and taught children's Sunday School and other activities. She took pride in her work, serving several different organizations in administrative functions including 10 years at RCA and the bookkeeper/administrator of Roblyn Designs. Later in her father's career as a plumber, Elvira helped him run the business when her mother was no longer able to do so. Devoted wife of 48 years to the late Joel McKay, Elvira is survived by her son Rev. Michael McKay of Butler, NJ, and her daughter Linda McKay of Northport, AL. She was the loving grandmother of Meredith and Megan McKay. Predeceased by her older brother Jack, she is also survived by brother Charles Meyer of Fairfax, Virginia,, and siblings in law Aileen Meyer of Doylestown, PA, Lowell and Arlene McKay of Melbourne, FL, and Jenean McKay of Washington, D.C. Elvira was loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and a wonderful friend. A memorial service will be held at Butler United Methodist Church in Butler, New Jersey at 11:00am on Saturday, February 9, with visitation at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org or the Epworth United Methodist Church, 501 Morgan Avenue, Palmyra, NJ 08065. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com