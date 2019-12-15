|
|
Elvira Ortiz
Paramus - Elvira Ortiz, age 94, of Paramus, formerly of West New York, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. Daughter of Julia Palacio & Felipe Canales. Loving wife of Ramon, who predeceased her in 2017, Elvira was the devoted mother of Maria and husband Kevin Farrell, Raymond and wife Amelia, and Richard and wife Shari, and four grandchildren Timothy & wife Kristin, Eileen & husband Jason, Christopher, & Alexander, as well as six great grandchildren, Declan, Jack, Graham, Thomas, Maeve & Anna. Sister of Maria, Felipe, and the late Bienvenido. Born in Spain in 1925, Elvira immigrated to New York City in 1954, before moving to New Jersey in 1958. Elvira enjoyed gardening, knitting & cooking and was a devoted parishioner of The Church of Annunciation in Paramus, N.J. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood N.J. Funeral Mass Thursday at 10:00 AM at The Church of the Annunciation, 50 W. Midland Ave., Paramus. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Township.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elvira's memory to the , .