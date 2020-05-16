Elwood A. Lang
Elwood A. Lang

Hackensack - Elwood A. Lang, of Hackensack, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Elwood worked as a machinist at the Benedix Factory in Teterboro before retiring. Beloved son of the late Elizabeth (nee Len) and Charles Lang. Cherished brother of the late Grace Fast, Stanley Lang, Laurence Lang, and Dorothy Lang. He leaves behind his loving caregiver Jaia Gandy. Interment at Maple Grove Park Cemetery in Hackensack is private. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
