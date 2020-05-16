Elwood A. Lang
Hackensack - Elwood A. Lang, of Hackensack, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Elwood worked as a machinist at the Benedix Factory in Teterboro before retiring. Beloved son of the late Elizabeth (nee Len) and Charles Lang. Cherished brother of the late Grace Fast, Stanley Lang, Laurence Lang, and Dorothy Lang. He leaves behind his loving caregiver Jaia Gandy. Interment at Maple Grove Park Cemetery in Hackensack is private. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.