Elwood E. Spayd
Waldwick - Elwood Spayd, 89, of Waldwick died on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Bern Twp. Berks County, PA. After four years in the US Marine Corp he worked at Bendix, in Teterboro for 40 years. He resided in Waldwick for the past 64 years.
A funeral visitation will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18th from 4-7pm. A funeral mass will begin at 10am on Thursday, March 19th at St. Luke's RC Church, Ho Ho Kus, with a burial to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery. For more info, please visit www.vpfh.com