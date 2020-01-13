Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
More Obituaries for Elyse Pressner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elyse Lauren Pressner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elyse Lauren Pressner Obituary
Elyse Lauren Pressner

Elyse Lauren Pressner, 60, unexpectedly joined the angels on Saturday, January 11th, from a brain injury.

She was born in New York City but lived the majority of her life in NJ.

She was predeceased by her father, Daniel, and is survived by her mother, Irene, her sister Beth Sloan (Joe), and long-time friend, Karen Layne.

With two lifelong friends, Eve Megerle and Tricia Vanech, she operated La Petite Patisserie, an award-winning French bakery in Dumont for over 25 years.

She was also one of the founders of Table to Table, a food rescue organization in northern NJ.

She had a passion for animals and loved the Jersey Shore.

A memorial service will be held at the Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn at 2 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity that reflects Elyse's love of animals and helping others.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elyse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -