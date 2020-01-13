|
Elyse Lauren Pressner
Elyse Lauren Pressner, 60, unexpectedly joined the angels on Saturday, January 11th, from a brain injury.
She was born in New York City but lived the majority of her life in NJ.
She was predeceased by her father, Daniel, and is survived by her mother, Irene, her sister Beth Sloan (Joe), and long-time friend, Karen Layne.
With two lifelong friends, Eve Megerle and Tricia Vanech, she operated La Petite Patisserie, an award-winning French bakery in Dumont for over 25 years.
She was also one of the founders of Table to Table, a food rescue organization in northern NJ.
She had a passion for animals and loved the Jersey Shore.
A memorial service will be held at the Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn at 2 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity that reflects Elyse's love of animals and helping others.