Emanuel "Manny" Cimiluca
Hasbrouck Heights - Emanuel "Manny" Cimiluca 88, of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in East Paterson to the late Michael and Marie Cimiluca.
Manny was a Navy veteran during the Korean War serving from 1951-1954. Before retiring, he was the owner of Manny's Restaurant in Moonachie for over forty years.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen Cimiluca. Devoted father of John Cimiluca and his wife Karen and Joanna Maiocco and her husband John. Dear brother of the late Josephine Marrone, Michael, Henry, Carl and Joseph Cimiluca. Loving grandfather of Lauryn Cimiluca, Jake Cimiluca and Luca Maiocco. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, July 29th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday, July 28th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Corpus Christi R.C. Church 218 Washington Place Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 in memory of Emanuel "Manny" Cimiluca would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com