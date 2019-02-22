|
Emanuel " Mike" Litsis
Edgewater - Age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at home. Mr. Litsis was a purple heart recipient. Mike is survived by his beloved children Connie Litsis, Harry and his wife Patricia Litsis; his cherished grandchildren Nicholas and Alexandra; his loving sister Athena and her husband James Giannaros, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his loving wife Mae (Miller) and his parents. Friends are welcome to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. Wayne and the funeral on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Rd, Clifton.