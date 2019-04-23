Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Leon Armenian Church
12-61 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Leon Armenian Church
12-61 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
Fair Lawn - Emerald (Lamb) Noorigian, age 90, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at home. Born and raised in New York City, she resided in Fair Lawn since 1951. A faithful and active member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn, she was a member of the Women's Guild and choir.

Beloved wife of the late James Noorigian. Loving and devoted mother of Richard Noorigian and wife Vicki and Janice Walkowitz and husband Jeffrey. Cherished grandmother of Brett, Gregory, Joshua, Jared and Jordan. Adored great-grandmother of three. Dear twin sister of the late Gladys Jevarjian.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, April 26, 2019, 4-8 pm at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 am at the church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Emerald to St. Leon Armenian Church would be appreciated.
