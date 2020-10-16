1/
Clifton - age 95, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Mr. Szep was born in Reinersdorf, Austria, the son of the late John and the late Elizabeth (Grohotolsky) Szep. He worked for the American Can Company in Passaic for many years. Mr. Szep was a proud US Army veteran of World War II, a purple heart recipient, and a member of the 702nd Tank Battalion "Red Devils", Company A. He enjoyed attending many of their reunions over the years. Mr. Szep was a former member of Holy Trinity RC Church in Passaic. He was also an avid bowler. Mr. Szep is survived by his daughter Michaelene Goodman; his son Jim and his wife Kathy Szep; his grandchildren Jerome Goodman, Gregory Szep, Douglas Szep, Hope Marie Goodman-Rogowski; seven great-grandchildren; and his dear sisters Helen Knopf, Mitzi Bianchini, and Anna Soldrich. He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine (Biss) Szep. All services were entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne and private by request of the family. Memorial donations in Mr. Szep's name may be made to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010, www.boystown.org or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
