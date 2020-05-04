Emil Canestrino
Emil Canestrino Sr.

Hackensack - EMIL CANESTRINO SR., of Hackensack, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Prior to retiring in 1991, he had worked as a Captain for the Hackensack Police Department for 34 years. He was a dedicated member of the P.B.A., President of The Hackensack Lions Club, and faithful member of Queen of Peace Church in Maywood. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Nee Murray) for 47 years. Loving father of Lillian Agnelly and her husband Keith, Diane Canestrino, Amy Caramagna and her husband Joe, and the late Emil Canestrino Jr. Loving Grandfather of Tara Recotta, David Bass, Alexis Agnelly, Julia Caramagna, Lily Caramagna, and Joseph Caramagna. Dearest brother of Lewis Canestrino. Emil also leaves behind his many loving nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Memorial to be determined at a later date. Cremation will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
