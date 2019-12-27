|
Emil J. Donofrio
Palisades Park - Donofrio, Emil J., 101, on December 24, of Palisades Park, and most recently the veterans Memorial Home in Paramus. Mr. Donofrio was born January 5, 1918, in Hoboken NJ, to Consiglio and Mary (Carano) Donofrio. He is a retired shipping and receiving supervisor for Prentice Hall Publishing in Englewood Cliffs. He enjoyed world travel, reading, and spending time with his loving family.Mr. Donofrio is a verteran of World War II, having served in the U.S Army 771st Tank Destroyer Battalion. He was proud of his military service to his country, and was a patriotic citizen throughout his life. Mr. Donofrio is survived by his loving daughters, Deborah Cavallerano and her husband Jon of Maywood, and Polly Howard Collier of Las Vegas, and one nephew Michael and his wife Mary, of Tinton Falls. He was predeceased by his wife Joan, and three brothers and one sister. Funeral Monday 9am from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave. Maywood. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 3-6PM. In Lieu of flowers donations to Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652. Would be appreciated