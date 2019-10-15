|
Emil Joseph Deak
Emil Joseph Deak, 95, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, died October 12, 2019.
Born and raised in Garfield, Emil was the son of Victor and Theresa DeMattia. He attended Garfield High School and enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving with the 3rd Marine Division. Emil served in WWII and the invasion of Peleliu Island, and later re-enlisted and served in the Korean Conflict. He married Rose J. Frech on September 10, 1949 and the couple resided in Carlstadt and Clifton before settling in Pompton Plains where they raised their 5 children. Emil was a longtime parishioner of Holy Spirit RC Church in Pequannock where he also taught CCD.
In 1952, Emil enlisted in the NJ State Police and graduated with the 41st class with badge #1091. He served for over 25 years before retiring in 1979 as Sergeant First Class. He was a founder of the State Troopers Fraternal Association (STFA).
Emil was a member of several organizations including Catholic War Veterans, Knights of Columbus, Former Troopers Association, and the Right to Life Movement. He also volunteered with the PAL Sports in Pequannock and Dial-A-Ride for many years.
Emil is survived by his children, Dennis Deak (Livia), Judith Deak, Diana Busse (George), Carol Renardo, and Monica Ryan (Seamus); 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, October 17 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10:45 am Friday at Holy Spirit RC Church, Pequannock. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Magnificat RC Church Cemetery, Kinnelon. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Emil's memory to or Family and Friends for Freedom Fund would be greatly appreciated.