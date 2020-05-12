Emil Matthew Porcoro
1943 - 2020
Park Ridge, NJ - PORCORO, Emil Matthew, "Uncle Emil", age 77, of Park Ridge, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1943 in Garfield to the late Mary and Emil Porcoro . He was a proud truck driver for E. Porcoro & Sons, a member of Teamsters Locals 863 and 560, and most recently for The Corner Nursery, Lodi and Stone Brook Nursery, Saddle Brook. Emil is survived by his sister, Marion Ciliento, Greenville NY, sister, Frances Favo, Elmwood Park, and twin brother, Matthew Porcoro, Garfield. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister, Salvatrice Demboski. Affectionately known as "Unc", Emil enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He made everyone feel special in his own way. He will be greatly missed. All services were privately handled by Attentive Cremation Service, 180 Harrison Avenue, Garfield (973-340-7077) with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later time. Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Attentive Cremation Service
182 Harrison Avenue
Garfield, NJ 07026
973-340-7077
