West Milford - Krak, Emil Michael, 98, of West Milford, formerly of Clifton, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Husband of the late Florence (De Ghetto) Krak.Born in Clifton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sophia (Tomakazic) Krak. Emil was an Army veteran of WWII, where he was a radio man serving in the Andennes (Belgium), Central Europe, Northern France and Rhineland and was a recipient of a Purple Heart. Emil was employed by the Clifton Post Office (Main Avenue) as a letter carrier for many years delivering mail to the homes in and around the Botany Village Section of Clifton. He was a member of American Legion Post 347 of Clifton, an avid lifelong supporter of the New York Yankees and a long time parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius RC Church. Surviving are several nieces and a nephew. A private entombment will be held with a future memorial mass at a later date to be announced. (richardsfuneralhome.com)