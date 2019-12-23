|
Emil Peter Baur
Kinnelon - Emil Peter Baur, 77, of Kinnelon, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
He is survived by his fiancé and longtime companion, Peggy Domber; his daughters, Kim Figaro and her husband Roy, and Dawn Baur; Peggy's children, Steven Domber and his wife Robyn, and Gregory Domber and his wife Mira; his brother, Christopher Baur Jr.; his sisters, Ida Agaman and Josephine Trotter; his grandchildren, Kyle and Kelsea Figaro, and William, Courtney, Tillie and Lulu Domber; and his great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Figaro. He was predeceased by his wife, Diane Baur, in 2002.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 28 from 1-5 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 30 at Our Lady of Magnificat Church, Kinnelon. Burial will follow in the church's cemetery. For a complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers donations to a would be greatly appreciated by the Baur family.