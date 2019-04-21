|
|
Emila "Millie" Irwin
Pompton Plains - Emila "Millie" Irwin, beloved mother, known to most as Mildred or "Millie", passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 85 with her children at her side.
Born in 1934 to Theodore and Anastasia Kapitula in the Galicia region of the Carpathian Mountains in Europe, Emila and family emigrated to the United States in 1938. They settled in Yonkers, NY, where the local Russian Orthodox Church was a strong part of her upbringing. As a youth, she enjoyed going to the movie theater and fun times spent at the farm of relatives in upstate NY. She attended Commerce High School, graduated in 1951 and found employment with Union Carbide in New York City.
Emila met the love of her life, Henry Walton Irwin in 1953 on a blind date. They married in 1955 and settled in Pompton Plains, NJ. They had two children and provided a great foundation for the family lasting over 60 years. Emila worked locally in the Plains Pharmacy for 10 years, then for 20 years as a legal assistant for Samuel S. Nochimson Law Offices in Pompton Plains and then for 10 years in Admissions at Chilton Memorial Hospital. She loved her home, taking immaculate care of it and property and spending time with Walton. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining family during holidays. She enjoyed classic movies and vacationing in the California desert.
Emila is survived by her sister Anne, brother Alexander, son Kenneth and wife Cinthia, son Gary and wife Kathleen and two grandchildren, William and Suzanne. She was predeceased by her husband, Walton.
Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3:30 pm, followed by memorial service from 3:30 to 4 pm, on Saturday, April 27 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.
Donations may be made in her memory to .