Emile J. Berlet, M.D.
Tampa, FL - Emile "Jack" Berlet, M.D., 84, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, surrounded by his family in Tampa, FL.
Born in Philadelphia to Emile and Claire (Struse) Berlet, he went on to graduate from Yale University and then New York Medical College. Upon completing residency in New York City, he served as an army surgeon in Japan during the Vietnam War, and then held a successful urology practice in Westwood, NJ, for many years.
Best known in retirement as a national champion breeder of American Brittanys, he served as president of the Ramapo Kennel Club, and enjoyed membership in the Black Meadow Hunting Club of Warwick, NY. He lovingly bred and placed over one thousand Brittanys with deserving families throughout the United States.
Services were held at Saint Timothy's Roman Catholic Church in Lutz, FL, on February 5th. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Anthony Berlet, M.D. (Kerry), Matthew Berlet, M.D., Pamela Dungan (James), Christina Kern (James), and 9 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters Jane and Nina. His youngest sister, RaeNelle Appisomian, survives him along with several cousins and nieces.
The family asks that any donations in his memory be sent to americanbrittanyrescue.org.