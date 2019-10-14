|
Emily A. Tarnowski
Emily A. Tarnowski, 79, was welcomed by the Lord on October 13, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Stanley.
Devoted mother of Gregory, Cheryl Popp, husband Kevin, and Lynda Tausendfreund, husband Paul. Loving and proud grandmother of Kristen, Colleen, Sara and great-grandchild Bryson. Dear sister of Diana Perry, husband Thomas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation Thursday 4 - 7 PM at Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Service Friday 8:45 AM at the funeral home and 10 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, 797 Valley Rd., Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, 255 Main Ave., Clifton
In lieu of flowers, donations made to in memory of Emily would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com