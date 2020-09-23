Emily Batten



Wyckoff - Emily B. Batten (nee Blunt) passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at 93 years old. She was a resident of Wyckoff, NJ for 63 years. Emily is predeceased by her husband of 67 years Harold (2015). She is survived by her loving son, Thomas and his wife Barbara, cherished grandchildren Daniel Batten and his wife Kara, Kelly Liberati and her husband Giancarlo, and adoring great grandchildren Sophia and Madeline Liberati. Emily graduated from Colby Jr. College and later graduated from the Tobe Coburn Institute of Fashion and Design. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a clothing and accessory buyer at MacHugh's in Ridgewood for 35 years. For many years, Emily and her husband spent winter months in St. Petersburg, Florida, where they enjoyed playing golf and tennis. She also enjoyed playing golf with her son and grandson. A highlight of her golfing years was when she hit a hole-in-one. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. Emily will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a kind, classy and impeccably dressed woman who lived a happy and full life. Emily's family will celebrate her life privately with a small service. Contributions in Emily's memory may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.









