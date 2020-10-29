Emily H. Lamon
Ridgefield Park - Emily H. Lamon (nee Loomis), of Ridgefield Park, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Born in New York City, Emily moved to Union City for many years before residing in Ridgefield Park. Beloved daughter of the late Emily (nee Drew) and Charles Loomis. Loving wife of the late David J. Lamon who passed away in 1993. Devoted mother of Catherine Hamilton and her husband James, Karen Arochena and her husband Mariano, Susan Bourgal and her husband Chris, James Lamon and his wife Julia, John Lamon and his wife Beth, William Lamon and his wife Maureen, and Michael and his wife Melissa. Cherished grandmother of sixteen grandchildren. Adoring great grandmother of eleven great grandchildren. Emily also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Funeral 10:30AM from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, October 31st. Interment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:30AM with a prayer service at 10:15AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Vorheesingwersen.com