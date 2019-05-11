Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
430 Knickerbocker Rd
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Jones Obituary
Emily Jones

Tenafly -

JONES, Emily (nee Wiskidensky), 92, of Tenafly, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jess (11/08/2011). Dear mother of Kristine Jones- Cecere. Loving grandmother of Jessica and her husband Josh Kaufman. Emily and her late husband Jess co-owned W&S and Jess Jones Motors of West New York. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church and longtime members of the Knickerbocker Country Club. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 4-8 PM. Funeral service Monday, 10 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Knickerbocker Rd., Tenafly. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now