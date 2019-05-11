|
|
Emily Jones
Tenafly -
JONES, Emily (nee Wiskidensky), 92, of Tenafly, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jess (11/08/2011). Dear mother of Kristine Jones- Cecere. Loving grandmother of Jessica and her husband Josh Kaufman. Emily and her late husband Jess co-owned W&S and Jess Jones Motors of West New York. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church and longtime members of the Knickerbocker Country Club. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 4-8 PM. Funeral service Monday, 10 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Knickerbocker Rd., Tenafly. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.