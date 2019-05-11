Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church
Mahwah, NJ
View Map
Emily Kownacki (nee Kopec)

Whitehall, PA - Emily Kownacki (nee Kopec), 86, on May 9, 2019 of Whitehall, PA formerly of Mahwah and Riverdale, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Jean Hoopes and husband Robert of PA, Richard Kownacki and wife Debbie of TX and the late Thomas Kownacki. Cherished grandmother of Diane, Joshua, Ben, Jack, Jacob and the late Paul. Adored great-grandmother of Matthew and Ava. Emily came to America at 14 from Poland, she spent one night at Ellis Island in front of the Statue of Liberty. Emily worked as a baker and cake decorator before entering the restaurant business. Her greatest passion was gardening. Emily enjoyed going to Wildwood and listening to the waves. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052. Emily's memory will be preserved in the garden at Fellowship which was her home for the past 5 years. The staff and residents became part of her loving family. Gratitude is also extended to Compassionate Care Hospice, joining Fellowship in making Emily's final months comfortable and cared for with love. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
