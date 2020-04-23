Services
Emily Salamon Obituary
Emily Salamon

Carlstadt - passed away on April 21, 2020. Born in New Boston, PA, she lived in Wallington before moving to Carlstadt in 1974. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Emily was the owner of Emily's Electrolysis in Carlstadt for over 40 years, retiring 4 years ago. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Salamon who passed away in 1979. Devoted sister of Theresa Fraser of Clifton, Helen Shamus of St. Clair, PA, and the late Nellie Dobek and Walter Wabo. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Emily will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , or the Alzheimer's Foundation NJ, www.AlzNJ.org , in memory of Emily would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
